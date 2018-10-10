  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in the Frankford section of the city.

The shooting happened at Arrott and Griscom Streets just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Officials say a 23-year-old man was shot once in the back and a 19-year-old man was shot once in the left leg.

Both victims have been transported to an area hospital and placed stable condition.

The scene is being held.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

