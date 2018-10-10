Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in the Frankford section of the city.

The shooting happened at Arrott and Griscom Streets just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Officials say a 23-year-old man was shot once in the back and a 19-year-old man was shot once in the left leg.

Both victims have been transported to an area hospital and placed stable condition.

The scene is being held.

