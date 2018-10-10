Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say three suspects are in custody following an armed robbery and a car crash in the Mount Airy section of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of a gunpoint robbery on the 100 block of East Mount Pleasant Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Officers reported seeing a vehicle possibly involved in the robbery speed off, going southbound on Chew Avenue.

The car then crashed into another vehicle, occupied by two men and a 1-year-old girl in a child seat, and caused it to overturn. They were able to extricate themselves and the baby from the vehicle.

Two of the passengers were taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the three suspects then fled on foot. Two of them were apprehended at Herman and Belfield Streets, while the other was stopped by officers on the 300 block of East Sharpnack Street.