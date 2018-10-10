Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LANSING, Mich. (CBS/AP) — Michigan officials say bovine tuberculosis recently was confirmed in a large beef herd in Alcona County.

It’s the 73rd cattle herd to be identified with bovine TB in the state since 1998.

Nationwide Earthquake Drill To Take Place Next Week

Bovine TB is a bacterial disease that also has infected free-ranging whitetail deer in parts of the northeastern Lower Peninsula.

“Bovine tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium bovis. Bovine TB primarily affects cattle, however, other animals may become infected. The disease can be transmitted between wildlife populations and animals raised as a food source (farm animals). Bovine TB in animals may occur in the lungs, but may also occur in the intestines and other parts of the body,” the state said on its Emerging Disease Issues page.

Cattle in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties must be tested before they are moved off the farm, which can help prevent the illness from spreading.

Assistant State Veterinarian Nancy Barr says farmers in that area should do all they can to prevent deer from having contact with cattle feeding and watering areas.

New Jersey Teacher Accused Of Sending Nude Photos To Teen Student

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will host meetings to discuss the latest findings Oct. 29 in Mio and Nov. 1 in Hillman.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)