HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey high school teacher is accused of sending nude photos to a teen student.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says 29-year-old Michelina Aichele, a teacher at Montgomery Township High School, was arrested last Friday for the alleged incident.

Authorities say Aichele, of Hillsborough Township, sent nude photos to a 17-year-old boy over several months, and also had sexually explicit conversations with the student through social media sites and email.

The Montgomery Township Police Department was contacted by the high school on Oct. 4 about the alleged incident, and Aichele was subsequently arrested on Oct. 5.

Aichele has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

She is being held at the Somerset County Jail, pending a detention hearing.