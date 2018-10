Police Release More Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Encounter With Rowan University StudentsThe video is from the moment officers forced them out of their car at gunpoint in a university parking lot on Oct. 1.

Children’s Hospital Confirms 3 Cases Of Mysterious Polio-Like Illness In Pittsburgh A mysterious illness that partially paralyzes children has now been confirmed in Pittsburgh.

Children Over 12 Face Jail Time, Fines For Trick-Or-Treating In Virginia TownHalloween can get spooky for children in Virginia towns for a totally different reason.

Viral Facebook Hoax Messages Prompts Warning From OfficialsThe message is fake and by forwarding it your Facebook friends or followers it only persists in spreading the hoax.

Police Searching For Missing Upper Darby Woman Last Seen At Center City BakeryThey say she worked her last shift Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges LaCroix Contains Ingredients Used In Cockroach InsecticideA class action lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the popular drink LaCroix for apparently falsely claiming the drink to be “100% natural.”

Mexican Couple Arrested With Body Parts In Stroller May Have Killed 20A couple arrested in Mexico while pushing a baby stroller filled with human body parts may have killed up to 20 women, according to the chief investigator on the case.

McDonald's Sued After Teen Customer Allegedly Badly Burned Spilling Hot Water On LapThe suit filed last week seeks nearly $1.6 million for an incident that allegedly occurred last summer at one of the fast-food chain's restaurants in Madras, Oregon.

Fiancée Takes Wedding Photos Alone To Honor The Sudden Death Of Her HusbandJessica Padgett and Kendall Murphy chose September 29, 2018 to be their special day. Unfortunately on November 10, 2017, Murphy was killed and Padgetts' best day became her worst nightmare.

DA: Former Township Official, Girlfriend Used Spy Glasses, Webcam In Scheme To Abuse Drunken WomanA former Northampton Township supervisor and his girlfriend are charged with using spy glasses and a webcam in a scheme to incapacitate a woman with alcohol and take intimate photographs of her without her consent.