Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new app is getting some attention for what it promises to give you for walking.

It’s called Jaywalk, but there’s nothing illegal about it. The app tracks users’ physical activity.

For every mile walked, users earn a dollar in “Jay coin.”

Right now it’s only available in Colorado, a community that seems to be embracing it.

“People in Colorado are already pretty active and everybody here really likes to support the community,’ said Andrea Johnson, Jaywalk’s Creative Director.

Some say it’s like Pokemon Go for adults.

About 50 local businesses are participating. The company says they do not sell your personal information, either.

Those “Jay coin” dollars, though, they do expire at midnight — so use it or lose it!