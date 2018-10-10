Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween is still a few weeks away, but Stephen King is getting the horror started early.

The first trailer for the film adaptation of King’s horrifying novel “Pet Sematary” was released Wednesday.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, according to Paramount Pictures:

“Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, ‘Pet Sematary’ follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.”

“Pet Sematary” is the latest of King’s novels to get a movie remake. Last year, King’s murderous clown thriller “It” smashed records, becoming the highest-grossing opening weekend for a horror movie ever.

And “Pet Sematary” is poised to follow in the line of successful King novels turned movies.

The original “Pet Sematary” hit theaters in 1989, five years after the novel debuted.

The 2019 iteration is scheduled for an April 5 release.