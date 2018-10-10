  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA has officially banned seven artificial additives — some of which are most commonly used as an artificial flavoring ingredient in packaged ice cream, chewing gum, baked goods, and candy.

On Oct. 5, the FDA announced that these additives will be removed from its approved list after extensive research found that those additives had a carcinogenic effect on lab animals.

Six of the ingredients recently banned — benzophenone, ethyl acrylate, eugenyl methyl ether, myrcene, pulegone, and pyridine — are popularly used as imitations of natural mint, citrus, and cinnamon flavors in all sorts of consumer products.

One of the artificial ingredients had previously been removed from the FDA’s approved list.

“While the FDA’s recent exposure assessment of these substances does not indicate that they pose a risk to public health under the conditions of their intended use, the petitioners provided evidence that these substances caused cancer in animals who were exposed to much higher doses,” the FDA concluded in a press statement.

Manufacturers have two years become compliant with the FDA’s new regulations, which will affect many packaged foods manufacturers.

