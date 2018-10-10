BREAKING:Authorities Searching For Accused Attempted Murderer 'Erroneously' Released From Delaware Courthouse
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — An accused attempted murderer in Delaware was “erroneously” released on Wednesday afternoon.

Delaware’s Department of Correction says the FBI is now in charge of the search for 38-year-old Dion Oliver.

Oliver, who was being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, was erroneously released from the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington around 10:45 a.m.

Oliver, who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds, was last seen wearing all black clothing at 5th and King Streets.

Oliver was previously charged with attempted murder, organized crime and racketeering, assault and other similar charges.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding Oliver’s release are being investigated.

Anyone with information on Oliver is asked to call 911.

