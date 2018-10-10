COLUMBUS, Ind. (WRTV) — A Indiana father says he found mold in a Capri Sun pouch last month that he was going to give his child.

Cameron Hardwick posted a video of the discovery in the Capri Sun pouch on Sept. 24. He was going to give the Capri Sun to his 3-year-old child, and he found that one pouch was lighter and different than others.

Hardwick cut the pouch open and poured it into a glass, where some kind of mold was visible.

His post has more than 21 million views, and 88,000 shares on Facebook.

“To say we are irate would be an understatement… we don’t give these to our children often but will NEVER again!” Hardwick wrote.

After the video was posted, he contacted Kraft and somebody picked up the pouch. Kraft recently contacted him to tell him it was mold, caused by a micropuncture.

A search of “Capri Sun Mold” shows many other parents with similar issues of mold in Capri Sun pouches.

On Capri Sun’s website, the company has a Frequently Asked Questions section about mold.

It says, in part: