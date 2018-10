Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police say a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Olney.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5200 block of Westford Road.

Investigators say the victim and two other men were sitting in the car, which was parked in a rear driveway, when someone approached and fired at least 17 shots.

The men were not injured.