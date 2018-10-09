Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police released more body cam video from its controversial encounter with two African American Rowan University Students.

The video is from the moment officers forced them out of their car at gunpoint in a university parking lot on Oct. 1.

Their hands are up as officers issue commands.

Police initially suspected the students of having a weapon in their car after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

They were handcuffed and placed inside a patrol car. The driver was upset in his conversation with one of the officers.

Officers did not find a weapon and the students were released. The Glassboro Police chief said the officers followed protocol.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating how the incident was handled.

“In addition, Borough and Rowan Officials will form a committee that will meet on a regular basis to communicate and dialog to form a bridge to move forward. This committee will include Rowan, Borough and SGA officials,” said the Glassboro Police Department in a Facebook post.