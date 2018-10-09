Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in the Franklinville section of North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on 11th and Ontario Streets just after midnight Tuesday.

Officers found the 26-year-old victim shot in the chest and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

At last check, no arrests.

