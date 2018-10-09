Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A police chase in Delaware County ended with a car flipped on its side, just feet from a Springfield Township home.

It happened right around 1 a.m. Tuesday near Spring Valley Road and W. Leamy Avenue.

Springfield Township Police responded to an attempted theft and gave chase for a short time, until the suspect’s car crashed into a pole, ran down a tree and hit a parked truck before coming to rest on its side on someone’s front lawn.

Paramedics used a stretcher to wheel away a woman who was driving the car. They transported her to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries.

A few blocks away from the scene, officers caught up to a man who was in the car, but ran away after it crashed.

No word on whether police have filed any charges. No one else was hurt.