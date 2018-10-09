BREAKING:Police: 6-Year-Old Girl Shoots Self In Foot After Finding Gun In School Bag
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 6-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the foot after finding a gun in a school bag, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 4800 block of North 8th Street in the Logan section of Philadelphia just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the girl was playing in the basement of the house when she discovered the gun in the school bag. She then accidentally shot herself in the left foot.

Police say the child’s mother drove her to an area hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

Police have recovered the weapon.

