HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (CBS) — After 12 long months, Steve Daletas’ patience and care has paid off in the shape of a monstrous 2,170-pound pumpkin.

Daletas’ pumpkin was crowned the winner at the 45th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay on Monday, the Oregon farmer’s fourth time winning the event.

“We spent 12 months on this, so this is kind of the culmination of many, many months worth of work,” Daletas said.

Daletas was awarded a prize of over $15,000, which comes out to about $7 a pound.

The 58-year-old credits the Pacific Northwest climate for his remarkable run.

Although Daletas’ pumpkin weighed in at over a ton, it is not the largest pumpkin in U.S. history. That record was set just last month when a New Hampshire man produced a pumpkin that weighed over 2,500 pounds.