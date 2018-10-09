RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects after they say a man was stabbed after leaving a bar over the weekend in Bryn Mawr.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 6 just after the victim left Kelly’s Bar.

Police say the victim was leaving the bar with a woman when three suspects began to approach them.

The victim told the woman to run just before a verbal altercation turned physical with the suspects on the 900 block of County Line Road.

Police say the suspects fled after stabbing the victim who is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities released these pictures of the alleged suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-688-0500. A $10,000 reward is being offered.