  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson, Kate Hudson baby, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actress Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa celebrated the birth of a baby girl last week and Hudson took to Instagram over the weekend to show off baby Rani Rose to the world.

View this post on Instagram

🌹Our little rosebud🌹

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

With the caption “Our little rosebud,” the post has been liked over 1.4 million times.

The name Rani Rose is a nod to Fujikawa’s father, the couple explained in a statement.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” the couple said. “Ron was the most special man, who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

This is the couple’s first child together; Hudson has two sons — ages 14 and 7 — from previous relationships.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” the couple added. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s