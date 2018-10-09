Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actress Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa celebrated the birth of a baby girl last week and Hudson took to Instagram over the weekend to show off baby Rani Rose to the world.

With the caption “Our little rosebud,” the post has been liked over 1.4 million times.

The name Rani Rose is a nod to Fujikawa’s father, the couple explained in a statement.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” the couple said. “Ron was the most special man, who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

This is the couple’s first child together; Hudson has two sons — ages 14 and 7 — from previous relationships.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” the couple added. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”