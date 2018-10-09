Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two inmates come up with a unique way to escape prison in Kentucky.

The men who worked in the prison kitchen, put themselves in trash bins and popped out when the bins were taken outside.

Their darling escape was caught on surveillance video, outside the minimum security prison in Louisville Saturday night.

Their taste of freedom, however, didn’t last long.

They were arrested Monday.