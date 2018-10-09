Filed Under:Kentucky, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two inmates come up with a unique way to escape prison in Kentucky.

The men who worked in the prison kitchen, put themselves in trash bins and popped out when the bins were taken outside.

New Instagram Technology Cracking Down On Cyberbullying 

Their darling escape was caught on surveillance video, outside the minimum security prison in Louisville Saturday night.

Their taste of freedom, however, didn’t last long.

They were arrested Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s