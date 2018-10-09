  • CBS 3On Air

(File image of a casket)

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania funeral director who took photos of corpses to gross out her friends and relatives has been spared a prison term.

Angeliegha (an-jah-LEE’-ah) Stewart was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years probation after she pleaded guilty to 16 counts of abuse of a corpse. She also was permanently barred from working in the funeral industry.

The sentence was imposed after several people spoke about being devastated by the photos taken of their loved ones.

Authorities have said Stewart took pictures of one corpse during an organ-harvesting process and others of a decomposing corpse. Some of the corpses were in caskets; some were not.

Stewart has said she took the photos to share with colleagues, but also admitted showing a specific, gruesome photo to her ex-boyfriend to “gross him out.”

(Copyright 2018. The Associated Press.)

