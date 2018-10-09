Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) – No criminal charges will be filed in a police-involved shooting that claimed the life of a man in the city’s Germantown section in August.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office made the announcement on Tuesday.

Authorities said members of the SWAT team were seeking the grandson of 59-year-old Ricardo Giddings on a weapons violation when they entered the Germantown residence Aug. 6.

Police say Giddings fired four rounds from a stairway, striking officer Jaison Potts, and was killed by another officer’s return fire. Giddings’ wife was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized. The grandson being sought later turned himself in.

Prosecutors said Tuesday the shooting was justified because the officer “reasonably believed he was in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Police commissioner Richard Ross called the shooting “an all-out, absolute tragedy.”

