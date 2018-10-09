PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Northampton Township supervisor and his girlfriend are charged with using spy glasses and a webcam in a scheme to incapacitate a woman with alcohol and take intimate photographs of her without her consent.

According to charging documents, Lawrence Jay Weinstein, 44, and Kelly A. Drucker plotted last October to spike their victim’s drink so she couldn’t drive and then bring her back to Drunker’s house where a webcam would be placed in the bathroom.

This particular incident happened on Nov. 10, 2017, when Drunker took the victim out to dinner.

“The complaint shows the messages shifted later in the evening toward the goal of keeping the woman at Drucker’s home, as well as needling her with sexually-charged questions. All the while, Weinstein continuously instructed Drucker to make the woman drink greater amounts of alcohol,” says the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

“Keep sober so you can make it happen and aren’t too drunk to win,” Weinstein allegedly said in a text message.

Authorities say that the victim became ill during the night and passed out in Drucker’s bathroom, which prompted Weinstein to tell Drunker to get spy glasses on.

“Don’t worry about her. Get glasses on now,” the texts say. They continue, “Get her naked and get [sic] door open.”

Police say the photos were later recovered in Drunker’s phone.

Their investigation began in August 2018 after a man discovered illicit messages on a phone that once belonged to Drucker.

This investigation led authorities to photos on an iPad which allegedly show Weinstein assaulting a woman in late 2012 while she was unconscious.

“According to the criminal complaint, Weinstein’s second victim told police she was not aware of the incident and did not consent to Weinstein touching her or taking the photos,” the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Both suspects were arrested on Tuesday with a bail set at $300,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18.