PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bruno Mars celebrated his 33rd Birthday on Monday, and he got a very special birthday song from good friend Ed Sheeran.

“You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday,” said Mars in a video posted on Twitter.

In the video, Sheeran sings “Happy Birthday” to “two time super Bowl-performing Bruno” as Mars enjoys his Birthday cupcakes.