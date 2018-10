Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just in case a six pack isn’t enough, one beer maker is going all out with a 77-pack.

Anheuser-busch is offering a 77-pack of Natural Light, or “Natty” light, beer for a limited time.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, as a nod to the year of our creation, 1977, we give you………………….the 77 pack. Limited time only in College Park, MD. pic.twitter.com/jm19DHVmoG — Natural Light (@naturallight) October 5, 2018

Why 77 cans of beer?

The company tweeted that it’s in celebration of the year the beer was created, 1977.

For an undisclosed reason, it’s only available in College Park, Maryland.