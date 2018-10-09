Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS) — Over 120 missing children were recovered in a Michigan county during a one-day sweep.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 123 children were identified and recovered in Wayne County during Operation MISafeKid on Sept. 26. The operation included the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Missing Child Recovery Unit, U.S. Marshals Service Sex Offender Investigations Branch, Michigan State Police and law enforcement officers from Wayne County agencies.

“Out of 301 files of missing children, 123 were identified and recovered safely during the operation. All 123 children were physically located and interviewed — standard protocol for the Michigan State Police. All of the children located were interviewed about potentially being sexually victimized or used in a sex trafficking ring during their period of time that they were deemed missing,” the U.S. Marshals said in a release.

Authorities say three cases were identified as being possible sex trafficking cases. A homeless teen was also transported back to the command post after it was discovered he hadn’t eaten anything in three days. He was debriefed and turned over to Child Protective Services for aftercare.

It was a first of its kind operation in Wayne County.