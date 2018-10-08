Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Portion of I-76 was closed early Monday morning after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Officials say a tractor-trailer broke its axle on the I-76 WB ramp to the Vine, around 4 a.m.

The I-76 WB ramp to the Vine Exwy is CLOSED for an accident with a tractor trailer that broke an axle. The ramp is expected to be closed for awhile @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wKzGRSzsxT — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 8, 2018

No word if anyone was injured.