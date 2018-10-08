Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The last few days have been very emotional for the family of a women killed in a hit-and-run in Delaware County late Wednesday night as police continue to search for the person of interest.

“That was my shoulder to cry on, that was the big sister I never had,” said Kevina Williams, cousin of the victim, 28-year-old Jannie Smallwood.

Theresa Wilson recalls the morning she found out her granddaughter was left for dead on the side of the road.

“This is my very first granddaughter,” said Wilson. “This is my daughter’s only daughter.”

State police released a sample photo of the car they believe hit Smallwood while she was walking on the side of Route 202 in Concord Township.

They say it’s a 2007-2011 white Ford Edge believed to have severe front-end damage, including damage to its hood, passenger side quarter panel, passenger side headlight, and passenger side front bumper.

Officials believe the vehicle will also be missing a passenger side mirror.

The suspected vehicle was last seen on surveillance video located at the Wawa on Concord Pike in Wilmington, Delaware, traveling southbound on Route 202 around 9:47 p.m.

As the police continue to investigate the family is hoping for some closure.

“I’m hoping they turn themselves in and they do the right thing,” said Wilson.

Smallwood had a young daughter who is now forced to grow up without her mother.

State Police are currently following leads but anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Media Barracks at 484-840-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or (800) 472-8477. Tips leading to arrests could be eligible for cash rewards.