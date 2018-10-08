Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What was intended to be a missing dog post turned out to be something much, much more on Facebook.

The Orem Police Department in Utah posted a photo of one of their officers holding a dog recently found running in the area.

“Does anyone know this little guys owners? We don’t want to run him to the animal pokey if we don’t have to,” said police last week.

But Facebook users had different intentions.

“I’m the owner. You have to bring the dog to me, yourself. Personally. The SAME Officer in the picture,” one user commented.

“A friend of mine wants to know, does he do bachelorette parties” another asked.

“Orem police Deptartment, you either microchip or place an ankle bracelet on Officer McHottie, cause after reading the comments. He about to go missing for real,” another user wrote.

After hundreds of similar comments, the police department did have to warn the public not to abandon their pets in hopes of having the same officer show up.

“Due to all the “love” that you showed Officer Schroemges, we have a bigger problem on our hands! If you abandon your pets with the hopes that Officer “Scrumptious” will show up to bring them home………he is off-duty now and it’s not going to happen!” said police.

The good news: the dog and owners have been reunited.