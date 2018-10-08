PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – “He just closes his eyes real tight and shakes when he thinks he is going to be hit,” said Justice Rescue after rescuing a dog found left to die in a dumpster over the weekend.

The rescue organization, which aims to protect animals from abusers, found the dog, now named Doc, in a dumpster in Delaware County.

“I have been by his side and he wants to live longer and we will keep helping him. He finally got up and wanted me to pet him and just laid his tired head in my hand,” said the Justice League in an update on Monday.

The organization said they weren’t sure Doc was going to make it but he’s now showing strength.

To learn how you can help, CLICK HERE.