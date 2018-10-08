  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: Justice Rescue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – “He just closes his eyes real tight and shakes when he thinks he is going to be hit,” said Justice Rescue after rescuing a dog found left to die in a dumpster over the weekend.

The rescue organization, which aims to protect animals from abusers, found the dog, now named Doc, in a dumpster in Delaware County.

“I have been by his side and he wants to live longer and we will keep helping him. He finally got up and wanted me to pet him and just laid his tired head in my hand,” said the Justice League in an update on Monday.

The organization said they weren’t sure Doc was going to make it but he’s now showing strength.

To learn how you can help, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s