Photo: Britt Selvitelle/Flickr

Comparing across the country, Philadelphia came in ahead of Atlanta, the U.S. city with the second-most new positions for radiologists last month. Atlanta does have a smaller population, at 456,378, compared to Philly’s 1,559,938, according to 2016 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Communities Survey.

Other occupations are also in high demand in greater Philadelphia cities. For instance, Trenton ranked first among U.S. cities in new openings for service writers.

In terms of hiring by industry, Philadelphia did best in facilities, placing second among U.S. cities in terms of total jobs added last month by local facilities companies. The city ranked eighth for new jobs added in the nonprofit sector, and ninth for accounting and law jobs.

The top U.S. city for new positions in facilities last month was Houston, while New York City topped the charts nationwide for new positions in the nonprofit sector.

Looking for new opportunities in a field with strong local demand? Employers like the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital are currently bringing on radiologists, and other local employers like Cardone are hiring QA auditors. And among competitive local industries, facilities companies like Aramark, Team Clean, and U.S. Facilities, Inc. are hiring food service workers, custodians, and mechanics.