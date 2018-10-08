  • CBS 3On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has issued an advisory to doctors after six children were diagnosed with a rare disorder that affects the spinal cord.

According to health officials, since September 20, six pediatric cases of acute flaccid myelitis have been reported to the health department.

The children affected suffer single or multi-limb weakness. All the children have been hospitalized with two patients experiencing “rapid ascending weakness requiring ICU management for respiratory support.”

Health officials say AFM is a rare condition that affects the spinal cord, which results in muscle and nerve weakness.

Most affected by the disorder have a sudden onset of arm or leg weakness, as well as a loss of muscle tone and reflexes to the affected limb.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help one of the patients, 7-year-old Quinton Hill.

