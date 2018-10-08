Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Berlin were called to an unusual accident last Thursday night. Authorities say a drunk driver drove their car right up the support wire connected to a utility pole on Route 73.

Officials responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 73 near the Hillcrest Shopping Center last Thursday night.

When they arrived to the scene, they found the vehicle stuck in an almost upright position.

Police say the driver was arrested for drinking under the influence and released with a pending court date.