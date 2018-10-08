  • CBS 3On Air

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Animal welfare workers say 71 beagles have been removed from “deplorable conditions” in a Pennsylvania home.

Barbara Morgan, an officer with the Lehigh County Humane Society, tells the Morning Call she expects to file charges against the owner of the home near Allentown where the dogs were discovered.

 

Many of the dogs were sickly and underweight. Two were found dead.

Staffers were called to the home over noise complaints.

Morgan tells WFMZ-TV she’d never seen so many dogs squeezed into such a small space.

The Lehigh County Humane Society says in a Facebook posting the dogs are being evaluated and information on adoption will be available in coming days. Until then, they are in need of donations to help care for them, including wet food, towels, sheets and leashes.

Donations can be made to the shelter in person, by check or at –www.thelehighcountyhumanesociety.org.

