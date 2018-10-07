Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was rescued from a submerged vehicle following a crash on Route 40.

Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township police were called to the two-vehicle crash just inside the Atlantic City limit just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, where a vehicle had struck another vehicle and sent it into a marshy area.

Investigation Underway After Man Hospitalized In Shooting In Kensington

Officials say the accident was caused when a 25-year-old woman from Galloway, lost control of her vehicle striking the center divider, and then struck the vehicle in the lane next to her.

The impact forced that car off the roadway where it rolled over and came to a stop in the marsh.

Police say an officer found a vehicle partially submerged and was told by two other occupants that someone was still inside. He and other emergency responders found the 88-year-old woman with her upper body under water who wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

They pulled her to safety and began CPR, and she was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Tourist-Spot Crash Kills 18 In Limo, 2 Bystander: AP Source

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Atlantic City, and front seat passenger, a 77-year-old woman from Atlantic City suffered minor injuries and are also being treated at the medical center.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411. Officials say to begin the text with ACPD.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)