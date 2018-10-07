  • CBS 3On Air

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The search continues for the person police say hit and killed a woman in Delaware County late Wednesday night.

State police released a sample photo of the car they believe hit 28-year-old Jannie Smallwood while she was walking on the side of Route-202 in Concord Township.

They say it’s a 2007-2011 white Ford Edge believed to have severe front-end damage including damage to its hood, passenger side quarter panel, passenger side headlight, and passenger side front bumper.

white ford edge concord township suspect vehicle Police Search For Driver In Hit And Run That Killed Woman Concord Township

Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Officials believe the vehicle will also be missing a passenger side mirror.

The suspected vehicle was last seen on surveillance video located at the Wawa on Concord Pike in Wilmington, Delaware traveling southbound on Route-202 at about 9:47 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Media Barracks at 484-840-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers: http://ow.ly/YEF230ilwnm; phone 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or (800) 472-8477. Tips leading to arrests could be eligible for cash rewards.

 

