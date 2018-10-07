Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The search continues for the person police say hit and killed a woman in Delaware County late Wednesday night.

State police released a sample photo of the car they believe hit 28-year-old Jannie Smallwood while she was walking on the side of Route-202 in Concord Township.

They say it’s a 2007-2011 white Ford Edge believed to have severe front-end damage including damage to its hood, passenger side quarter panel, passenger side headlight, and passenger side front bumper.

Officials believe the vehicle will also be missing a passenger side mirror.

The suspected vehicle was last seen on surveillance video located at the Wawa on Concord Pike in Wilmington, Delaware traveling southbound on Route-202 at about 9:47 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Media Barracks at 484-840-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers: http://ow.ly/YEF230ilwnm; phone 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or (800) 472-8477. Tips leading to arrests could be eligible for cash rewards.