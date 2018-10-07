Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CBS/AP) — State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie. That’s about 170 miles north of New York City.

The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers.

Authorities on Sunday didn’t release names of victims or specifics. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions in the aftermath of the “horrific” accident. On Sunday, the store posted that it was open “and could use your hugs.”

Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today. You will always be part of our family,” the store officials also wrote in the post.

