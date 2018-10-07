Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Old City Fest kicks off its fifth year Sunday and is expected to draw thousands of people to 3rd and Arch Streets and surrounding roads.

Gritty Scarecrow Displayed On Plymouth Meeting Lawn

According to its website, Old City Fest is a celebration of art, design, fashion, food, creativity, and culture on the streets of America’s most historic square mile.

The day highlights everything that makes the City of Brotherly Love so notable and beloved with an emphasis on Old City’s unique history and architecture.

Old City Fest brings art and design to the streets today around 3rd and Arch! @CBSPhilly @MattPetrillo stops by The Center for Art in Wood for preview #oldcityfest @OldCityDistrict pic.twitter.com/up04mPDHvI — Aversa PR (@AversaPR) October 7, 2018

Family-friendly events, live music, pop-up street performances and a wide variety of delicious food and from Old City establishments can be expected.

Banksy Photo Self Destructs After Being Sold At Auction

More 100 vendors from the Old City neighborhood will be participating.

The day-long event is free to attend with food and drinks pay-as-you-go.

Old City Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.