Credit: Delaware State Police

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (CBS) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a helicopter crash that happened at the Evans Produce Farm Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to the 9800 block of Seashore Highway just after 1:30 p.m. when a 1981 Enstrom FA28C that took off from behind the Evans Farms Fall Festival reportedly lost power and made a hard landing into the nearby soybean field.

Credit: Delaware State Police

Credit: Delaware State Police

There were four people on the helicopter including the 62-year-old pilot.

No injuries were reported.

The three passengers included a 41-year-old woman, and two children, a 7-year-old and 4-year-old.

All passengers were transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.

