ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Crews are working to place a 4-alarm warehouse fire in Allentown under control.

Firefighters arrived to the area of Warren Street and North Franklin Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was coming from a warehouse type of building.

A firefighter has been taken to an area hospital with burns, there is no word on his condition.

There is no word on how the fire started at this time.

