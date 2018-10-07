Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Just like humans sometimes favor one hand over another, paws can prefer one of their own paws over another. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains pet experts have determined meanings behind paw preference and how to figure out if your pet has one.

Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo first revisit last week’s topic about cognitive impairment in pets. Carol offers numerous tips and advice on how to recognize, prevent, and treat if the symptoms arise. Researchers have found that more male dogs and cats have a left paw preference which usually indicates vulnerable tendencies and aggression to strangers. Right pawed pets show a correlation with lower arousal and calmer responses. Ambidextrous pets are more reactive to noise. To test it out, watch which foot a dog uses to hold a bone or a carrot or a healthy item to chew. Also, which paw do they lead with when they walk or offer when asked to give a paw.