  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMChevy Kickoff
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY(CBS) — A car has plunged into Ridley Park Marina in Delaware County.

Police: 20-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In North Philadelphia

Investigators on the scene say the car went into Darby Creek at the marina at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

darby creek roadway sign Car Plunges Into Darby Creek, Driver Missing: Officials

Credit: CBS3

A tip from a caller alerted officials that a car had gone into the water.

Camden County FedEx Worker Charged With Child Pornography

So far, there is no word on how it happened or whether police have tracked down the driver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s