Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY(CBS) — A car has plunged into Ridley Park Marina in Delaware County.

Police: 20-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In North Philadelphia

Investigators on the scene say the car went into Darby Creek at the marina at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

A tip from a caller alerted officials that a car had gone into the water.

Camden County FedEx Worker Charged With Child Pornography

So far, there is no word on how it happened or whether police have tracked down the driver.