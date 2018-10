Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A body was found in a vacant lot in the Roxborough section of the city Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers received a call when a passerby noticed the body of a white man on the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue just before 12:45 p.m.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the man was homeless.

No other information is available at this time.

