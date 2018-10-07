Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers want a court to overturn the actor’s conviction and three-to-10-year sentence in his Pennsylvania sex assault case because of what they call a string of trial errors.

The defense motion argues that trial Judge Steven O’Neill erred in declaring Cosby a sexually violent predator who should be imprisoned to protect the community.

They called the sentence more punitive than necessary, given the standard two-to-three-year guideline range.

His defense team also stated the fact Cosby is 81-years-old and blind as a reason to overturn his conviction.

They also say the trial evidence never proved the encounter took place in 2004, and not 2003, or that Cosby was arrested within the 12-year time limit.

“He refused to let key witnesses in the trial come forward and testify on Mr. Cosby’s behalf,” says Andrew Wyatt, his publicist said following Cosby’s sentencing.

Cosby has been in State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Schwenksville, Montgomery County near Philadelphia since the Sept. 25 sentencing on three felony sex assault counts.

Officials say he is in a single cell near the infirmary at the state prison.

Montgomery County prosecutors say they will file a response.

