ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS/AP) — A search is underway in northern Colorado for a 30-year-old New Jersey man who is reported missing after he planned to climb Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials say rangers were contacted by the Denver Police Department who had been notified by a family member that Ryan Albert, of Marlton, New Jersey was overdue from a planned climb on Thursday.

Albert’s rental car was found at the Longs Peak trailhead Friday afternoon. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and a backpack, according to officials.

Park officials say Albert’s planned destination or route was unknown.

Search and rescue teams started searching Longs Peak Saturday morning which includes Boulder Field, the Keyhole Route, The Loft, Chasm Cirque, North Longs Peak and Boulder Brook.

The weather forecast on Saturday for the Longs Peak area calls for freezing temperatures and severe and unpredictable weather including snow, hail, sleet, thunder, and lightning.

Anyone with more information about Albert’s whereabouts are asked to call (970) 586-1204.

