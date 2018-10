Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to sort out what led to a shooting near the city line with Darby.

Someone shot a 22-year-old man near Cobbs Creek Parkway and woodland avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

He’s in stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests.