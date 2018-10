Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A killer is on the run after a deadly shooting Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the chest around 7 p.m.

Officers rushed him to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police do not have a description of the shooter.