WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A paraglider is critically injured after crashing on a Wildwood beach.

Eyewitness video shows three paragliders flying near the boardwalk earlier Saturday.

Police responded just after 12:30 to the area of Spencer Avenue after a paraglider crashed.

Investigators say the parachute got tangled, causing the man to fall 30 to 40 feet to the beach below.