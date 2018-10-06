  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction after an incident in Newport Beach, California.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist tried to kick in his own hotel room door on Thursday morning, according to TMZ. They also report that he was involved in a car accident shortly after that incident.

ryan lochte Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte To Seek Treatment For Alcohol Addiction

Credit: CBS3

Police were called but he was not arrested.

A representative for Lochte says he has been battling alcohol addiction for several years.

Lochte made international headlines in 2016 for fabricating a story about a robbery that happened in Rio. He apologized on Instagram for that incident, but lost endorsements with companies like Ralph Lauren and Speedo.

After that incident, he was suspended from the team for 10 months and was not allowed to participate in the 2017 world championship.

