Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not a single person hit the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing and the chance to win big continues to grow for lottery players.

Combined, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached $723 million.

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges LaCroix Contains Ingredients Used In Cockroach Insecticide

Now, Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth $470 million up by $50 million.

The previous jackpot was valued at $420 million.

Get out those tickets to see if any of your numbers matched some of those from Friday’s drawing.

The numbers are 27, 28, 32, 41 and 69.

And the Mega Ball number is 12.

Norristown High School Student Makes Heartwarming Homecoming Proposal To Classmate With Special Needs

Lottery players don’t have to wait until Tuesday for a chance to win big since the next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

The Powerball jackpot is now $253 million.

The odds of winning a jackpot are narrow, though. Data scientists say the odds of winning are at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.