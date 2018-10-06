  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Mega Millions Jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not a single person hit the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing and the chance to win big continues to grow for lottery players.

Combined, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached $723 million.

Now, Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth $470 million up by $50 million.

The previous jackpot was valued at $420 million.

Get out those tickets to see if any of your numbers matched some of those from Friday’s drawing.

mega million jackpot tuesday Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Soar To Over $700 Million Combined

Credit: CBS3

The numbers are 27, 28, 32, 41 and 69.

And the Mega Ball number is 12.

Lottery players don’t have to wait until Tuesday for a chance to win big since the next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

The Powerball jackpot is now $253 million.

The odds of winning a jackpot are narrow, though. Data scientists say the odds of winning are at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

 

