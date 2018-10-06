Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eyewitness News spoke with Senator Coons immediately after returning from Washington where he cast that “no” vote.

Senator Coons says he’s not feeling good about it but there’s still more work to be done to help Americans from Washington, D.C.

“That is not a strong endorsement,” said Sen. Coons. “We need to return to a time when the Senate confirmed justices by overwhelming bi-partisan majorities.”

Republican Senator Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, who voted in favor of Kavanaugh released a statement reading in part, “As the confirmation process concludes, my sincere hope is that all of my colleagues will seek to do the important work of restoring trust and civility in politics. The confirmation process has been bitterly partisan after allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh against women, including testimony given by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.”

Sen. Donald Norcross expressed his feelings towards Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Twitter.

“There are a large number of people in the country who do not trust this justice and that weakens the Supreme Court as an institution,” said Claire Finkelstein, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Finkelstein says Justice Kavanaugh, who will be replacing retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, known for having more moderate swing vote view, could face new challenges.

“There will be pressure on Justice Kavanaugh to rescue himself on a number of cases in any case that has to do with sexual assault may be one that he may ought to rescue himself on,” said Finkelstein.

The confirmation happened just one month to the day ahead of midterm elections.

Political analysts believe Saturday’s confirmation will motivate both Republicans and Democrats to go out and vote.